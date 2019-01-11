Coroner: Couple found dead at Rivers Bridge State Park were shot in head

Bamberg County officials say a couple found dead at a state park last week were both shot in the head.

County Coroner Billy Duncan told the Orangeburg Times & Democrat newspaper that 35-year-old Janis Natos and 38-year-old Jamell Carter were killed by someone else. Their bodies were found last week at Rivers Bridge State Park in Ehrhardt, nearly a month after they were first reported missing.

The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation. Family members said the pair apparently left their home together on December 12. No suspects or motive have been made public at this point.

Neither the coroner’s office nor SLED indicated if they believe Carter and Natos were killed at the park or simply had their bodies placed at the Bamberg County park following their deaths.

Family members told WRDW-TV the couple had seven children from 13 to 9 months.

Rivers Bridge is located roughly 70 miles south of Columbia. It commemorates a small Civil War battle where Confederate troops briefly rebuffed Gen. William Sherman’s Union forces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000 or 803-245-3018, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or SLED’s Lowcountry Regional Office at 843-782-3822. Callers can be anonymous.