SCDOT asks for public’s help as it launches ‘Pothole Blitz’

After weeks of heavy rainfall opened up a number of potholes, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has launched a campaign to fix them.

SCDOT said its “Pothole Blitz” will use road maintenance crews to focus on repairing potholes across the state ahead of their other responsibilities. The agency’s leaders say they expect the additional road repair work to take several weeks before crews return to normal patching activities.

Drivers across the state are asked to exercise caution and watch out for work crews who are making the temporary repairs. The public is asked to help SCDOT by reporting potholes through the department’s website.