Archaeologists question if newly-discovered ‘clue’ could be cause for submarine Hunley’s 1864 sinking

Archaeologists working on the former Confederate submarine HL Hunley say they have uncovered a new clue in their search to discover why the vessel sank 155 years ago.

The Warren Lasch Conservation Lab team’s lead archaeologist Mike Scafuri said researchers found evidence of a broken pipe which may have allowed water to flow into the doomed submarine. The water intake pipe was designed to fill the front ballast tank with water when the Hunley needed to dive. However, Scafuri said it had broken off and left a gaping hole along the vessel’s hull.

But Scafuri emphasized much more research is needed before concluding the hole caused the Hunley’s demise in 1864. “It may have significance or the loss of the Hunley,” he said. “Or it may have been something that happened a little bit later. We can’t say for certain, but it certainly is an interesting and compelling clue.”

The Hunley became the first submarine vessel to ever sink an opposing ship in 1864 after it successfully attacked the Union warship USS Housatonic in Charleston harbor. However, the ship and its eight-man crew never returned home from its mission. Its location was not discovered until the 1970s and not made public until 1995. It was later recovered and transported to the North Charleston laboratory for continued research and restoration efforts.

Archaeologists have meticulously removed more than a century of concretion (mud and organic material) which built up on the hull and its interior. Scafuri said the broken pipe was confirmed after work finished removing concretion from the sub’s interior last year.

If the pipe broke off during the mission, it may have contributed to the vessel’s sinking. However, Scafuri said there is some evidence against the idea, including that the crew remained at their stations without evidence they tried to stop a leak. “If there is a break allowing the sub to flood and sink and the crew doesn’t respond, then either the break happened later or something else has kept the crew from responding.” He said the broken pipe’s interior was corroded enough to suggest that it still ruptured not long after the Hunley sank if it was not the direct cause.

But models run by Clemson, the Office of Naval Research and University of Michigan researchers suggest even a small leak could have been catastrophic for the rudimentary sub. The team used models to suggest it would have only taken three minutes and 50-75 gallons of water to disable the submarine. The vessel’s crew would have operated in darkness.

Scafuri admitted researchers may never find the actual cause of the Hunley’s demise, but was still optimistic. “What we’re hoping to do is use the preponderance of evidence to find some explanations that the evidence does not refute or is supported,” he said. “So we can come out and say something meaningful about what happened.”