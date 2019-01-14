PSC rules SCE&G deceived regulators about failing nuclear expansion project

The South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) ruled Monday that SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric&Gas (SCE&G) purposely deceived the commission about the troubled nuclear reactor expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County to get electric rate hikes.

The decision was requested by the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), State House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and other groups after the PSC did not decide at the meeting last month that SCANA had withheld important information that the project was failing.

“The company acted imprudently by not disclosing material and even potentially decisive information,” said PSC Vice Chairman Elliott Elam during the meeting Monday.

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) Executive Director Nanette Edwards released a statement after the PSC decision. “The Office of Regulatory Staff is pleased the S.C. Public Service Commission today agreed with our petition to reconsider and reverse its previous decision by declaring and finding that SCANA executives acted imprudently from March 12, 2015, forward by deliberately misleading the PSC, ORS the public and investors about the true financial condition of the project.

As stated in the ORS’ original petition, we believe it is of vital importance that a legal finding of imprudence on the part of the utility be issued not just to satisfy the law but to send a message to all utilities regulated by the PSC that statutory compliance, transparency, and accountability are requirements that cannot be violated without penalty.

The ORS wishes to publicly thank the other intervenors who supported the agency’s positions.”

“The company was imprudent in its actions, in this case with regard to costs incurred after March 12th, 2015,” said Elam.

The decision has no bearing on the sale of SCANA to Dominion Energy and does not affect the average $22 a month rate cut that Dominion is offering to SCE&G electric customers as part of the takeover of SCANA.