SC Attorney General announces new partners, improvements in addressing human trafficking

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force is forming new partnerships and making improvements at addressing the issue in the state.

Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2018 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the State House.

“In order to fight a problem, you have to know the size of it. In 2018, the Human Trafficking Task Force made progress in achieving a data collection system in South Carolina,” Wilson said. “The next step for 2019 is to finalize the details of that data collection system and launch it later this year. Knowing the number of victims and survivors who need services will help providers meet those needs and seek grant funding to support their efforts.”

That data collection brought in the change in the rankings of the top five counties in the state for reports of human trafficking. Where Greenville County was number one in the state in 2017, Richland County took the top spot in 2018.

But Wilson said that’s not a bad thing.

“I think Richland County is doing something right because they’re finding it and they’re going after it and the more you look the more you find,” he said. “So I want to qualify these. These are the top five counties that are being reported. So, thank you Richland County for your efforts to root out human trafficking.”

The top five counties with reports of human trafficking remained the same from 2017, they simply changed order in 2018: Richland, Horry, Greenville, Charleston and Beaufort. According to the annual report, 13 new cases were charged in 2018, with three involving victims who were under 18 years of age. There were 64 cases closed last year and 20 human trafficking cases pending in the South Carolina state courts. Richland County has 52% of the pending cases with Horry and Lexington Counties following with 10% and Greenville and Greenwood with 9%. Laurens and Berkley each had 5% of the remaining cases.

Click here to read the 2018 report.

Wilson also introduced new partners involved in the task force, including the South Carolina Hospital Association, the trucking industry, and Governor McMaster’s office, represented by the First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

“This is not something that just affects a small section of people,” Evette said. “Anybody can be a victim. I think every mom, every dad in the state, we worry every time our children walk out of the house.”

Wilson said the support of the Governor will help immensely. Governor Henry McMaster declared Friday Human Trafficking Day in South Carolina by proclamation.

“It brings attention. It brings support,” Wilson said. “The Governor’s going to be behind our efforts in both funding and legislation and we need that.”

Evette said she plans to take the issue statewide.

“What I want to do is be the face of it,” she said. “Bring it to people, talk to people. The thing I’m going to love most about my new role and the new role of the lieutenant governor is I can be the ambassador.”

Click here to read the South Carolina Radio Network’s 2018 investigation into human trafficking in South Carolina.

Last year, the Task Force held a one-day Human Trafficking Youth Advocacy Summit for high school students from across the state. It was the first step in developing a network of kids around the state who can educate their peers and potentially prevent others from becoming victims.

“Young people are often targeted by traffickers,” said the Attorney General’s Task Force Coordinator Kathryn Moorehead. “We want to help better educate young people to ensure they are more capable of protecting themselves from these predators. It’s a serious crime that needs to be addressed in an age-appropriate manner in our schools and youth-serving agencies.”

“Since 2012 we’ve gone from being ranked as one of the worst states in the nation to being one of the best,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”

South Carolina was the most improved state in the nation last year in large part because state lawmakers broadened the definition of abuse and neglect within the child welfare system allowing minor victims of sex trafficking to receive services through the Department of Social Services. Additionally, they passed tougher laws against those who traffic minor victims and positioned the State Task Force to provide oversight of direct service providers in South Carolina.

Wilson and Moorehead anticipate legislation proposed for the current session will help the state deal with the issue as well.