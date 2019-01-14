SCDOT hosts informational meeting about U.S. 501 realignment at U.S.17

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is hosting an informational meeting regarding plans to reconfigure the intersection of U.S. 501 with Broadway Street and U.S. 17 Business in downtown Myrtle Beach.

“We’re realigning U.S. 501 from the intersection of Broadway Street to 7th Avenue North, the intersection with U.S. 17 Business,” said project manager Stacey Johnson.

“It’s at a bad angle right now as it sits,” Johnson said. “And this will just help create more of a block-type scenario within the downtown district itself. But this will alleviate a lot of traffic concerns at that intersection.”

“It will be a tangent section from 501 and Broadway to 7th Avenue, US 17 Business,” he said.

“We are looking for comments in the form of written comments. We’ll have comment sheets at the meeting. They can also go online to our website and access the project’s website and you can leave a comment there,” Johnson said.

Comments may also be emailed to Johnson.

“We would love for people to just give us some feedback, some comment on it,” he said. “As we’re moving forward in the development process, that helps us. Every little bit helps.

Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.

Johnson said funding for the project comes from the Horry County Ride III penny tax revenues.

“This is a fully-funded project of the Horry County penny sales tax Ride III program. So this was one of the projects that was voted on by the people Horry County.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring of 2022.

The informational drop-in meeting is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Broadway Street.