Bill proposed to address potential ethical questions with the Public Service Commission

Several members of the South Carolina House of Representatives want to make sure members of the state Public Service Commission are not influenced in their decisions by lobbyists or utilities.

“It offends me to no end when I read about the trips. The money. The meals that are paid for by utilities to the PSC — in essence, judges, these commissioners,” said Rep. Peter McCoy, R – Charleston. “That’s wrong because those are the people that appear in front of them and ask for these rate increases and are granted these rate increases.”

McCoy, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D – Charleston, and Rep. Gary Clary, R – Clemson, proposed a bill defining ethics laws pertaining to the PSC.

“I think we need major PSC ethics reform,” he said. “I believe it has to be a priority for this session.”

“You know. I know. The rest of you all know the Public Service Commission plays a massive role — massive role — when it comes to utilities and when it comes to rate increases and when it comes to decisions involving utilities,” McCoy said.

“These guys, in essence, are judges. Just like we have that sit on the circuit court bench, supreme court and court of appeals and the ethics laws that govern them, in my opinion, are very weak.”

Over nearly ten years that the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station was under construction in Fairfield County, SCE&G and Santee Cooper requested several rate increases from the PSC to cover construction cost overruns, all of which were approved. In July 2017 both utilities decided to abandon construction on the nuclear reactor.

“To me, it’s been a rubber stamp and its been a process that they have continually said yes to for years until this coverup — as has happened with SCANA and that’s when the spotlight’s really been put on them.”

Click here to read the full text of the bill.

TO AMEND SECTION 2-17-30, CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, RELATING TO A LOBBYIST’S REPORT OF LOBBYING ACTIVITIES, SO AS TO REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL SPECIFIC REPORT WHEN A LOBBYIST HAS PERFORMED LOBBYING ACTIVITIES OR HAD OTHER WORK-RELATED CONTACTS WITH A MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, OR WITH AN EMPLOYEE OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, OR THE OFFICE OF REGULATORY STAFF; TO AMEND SECTION 2-17-35, RELATING TO A LOBBYIST’S PRINCIPAL’S REPORT OF LOBBYING ACTIVITIES, SO AS TO REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL SPECIFIC REPORT WHEN A LOBBYIST ACTING ON BEHALF OF A LOBBYIST’S PRINCIPAL HAS PERFORMED LOBBYING ACTIVITIES OR HAD OTHER WORK-RELATED CONTACTS WITH A MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, OR WITH AN EMPLOYEE OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, OR THE OFFICE OF REGULATORY STAFF; TO AMEND SECTION 8-13-700, RELATING TO USE OF OFFICIAL POSITION FOR FINANCIAL GAIN, SO AS TO PROHIBIT MEMBERS OR EMPLOYEES OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OR THE OFFICE OF REGULATORY STAFF FROM RECEIVING ANYTHING OF VALUE FROM A UTILITY, COMPANY, CORPORATION, ENTITY, JOINT VENTURE, OR PERSON WHOSE BUSINESS, ENTERPRISE, OPERATIONS, OR ACTIVITIES ARE REGULATED, WHETHER WHOLLY OR IN PART, BY A GOVERNMENTAL REGULATORY AGENCY PURSUANT TO TITLE 58; AND TO AMEND SECTION 8-13-1332, RELATING TO UNLAWFUL CONTRIBUTIONS AND EXPENDITURES, SO AS TO PROHIBIT A UTILITY, COMPANY, CORPORATION, ENTITY, JOINT VENTURE, OR PERSON, WHOSE BUSINESS, ENTERPRISE, OPERATIONS, OR ACTIVITIES ARE REGULATED, WHETHER WHOLLY OR IN PART, BY A GOVERNMENTAL REGULATORY AGENCY PURSUANT TO TITLE 58 FROM OFFERING, FACILITATING, OR PROVIDING A CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION TO A MEMBER OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OR A CANDIDATE FOR THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY, OR A STATEWIDE CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER OR A CANDIDATE FOR A STATEWIDE CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICE.