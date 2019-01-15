Bill proposed to address potential ethical questions with the Public Service Commission

Several members of the South Carolina House of Representatives want to make sure members of the state Public Service Commission are not influenced in their decisions by lobbyists or utilities.

“It offends me to no end when I read about the trips. The money. The meals that are paid for by utilities to, in essence, judges, these commissioners,” State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, said. “That’s wrong because those are the people that appear in front of them and ask for these rate increases and are granted these rate increases.”

McCoy joined fellow State Reps. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, and Gary Clary, R-Clemson to propose a bill which would define ethics laws on PSC commissioners. Among other changes, it would expand lobbying disclosure laws to include contacts with the commissioners in the same way they do for politicians. It would also ban regulated utilities from donating to politicians’ campaigns.

“I think we need major PSC ethics reform,” he said. “I believe it has to be a priority for this session… The rest of you all know the Public Service Commission plays a massive role — massive role — when it comes to utilities and when it comes to rate increases and when it comes to decisions involving utilities.”

The PSC was heavily criticized for its lack of alarm bells on during the ten years construction occurred at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. The plant’s future operator SCE&G requested several rate increases from the PSC to cover construction cost overruns and the PSC approved all of them, usually deferring to the state Office of Regulatory Staff’s position. SCE&G and its state-owned partner Santee Cooper ultimately decided to abandon construction in July 2017.

“To me, it’s been a rubber stamp and its been a process that they have continually said yes to for years until this coverup — as has happened with SCANA and that’s when the spotlight’s really been put on them.”