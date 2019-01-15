Citadel cadet honored to escort at Governor McMaster’s inauguration ceremony

For more than a century, when South Carolina’s governors are inaugurated, cadets from the Citadel are part of the ceremony.

Among the cadets receiving the honor for Governor Henry McMaster’s inauguration last week was Cadet David Days of Chester, Regimental Executive Officer for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

“A real big part of mine is to represent my school and my fellow cadets and classmates so every opportunity to do that is welcome,” he said.

Days, Regimental Commander Cadet Col. Sara Zorn and 27 other cadets were in Columbia for the inauguration ceremony. The regimental commander, regimental executive officer and all of the battalion commanders are automatically selected to participate. Two Citadel bagpipers played at the ceremony and the prayer service prior to the inauguration.

Days said all of them were proud and privileged to represent the Citadel and South Carolina.

“Represent our state but also just to represent our school as well,” he said. “There’s a lot of great schools in South Carolina: Clemson, South Carolina, Furman, Claflin, you could keep going on and on but to be a part of that and do that for the Governor was really cool.”

Days said although cadets are aware of the tradition of serving at the inauguration, he was more focused on his role as a football player his freshman year than he was an opportunity to be an escort at the Capitol by the time he was a senior.

“It was not on my radar,” he said, at the time. “Probably toward the end of junior year I was coming into a more prominent role at the school and recognizing in that I would have to do certain services and have the opportunity to do certain things that other cadets might not be able to.”

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, Citadel cadets escort honored guests down the stairs from the State House to the stage at the bottom.

“I just tried to look straight ahead and not fall . . . a little bit nerve-wracking. I was just trying to do it right,” he said. “They told us ‘do your best not to look down at the stairs’ so we were doing that and it was like, ‘wow. These stairs are kind of steep. I don’t know what’s going to happen.'”

Days said he enjoyed talking to the people whom he escorted.

“Being from South Carolina, I knew a lot of people who were there. The representatives and the senators and the different college presidents. It’s just really cool that out of all the colleges in South Carolina, the Citadel was called up and to be able to sit there and talk and take pictures with all these people that are doing a lot of good for our state,” he said.

“Some of my local representatives I got to talk to. I escorted somebody from Ireland, which I was really surprised. But a lot of different people, a lot of different stories all here in our state. So it was really cool to have the opportunity to experience that,” he said. “Whenever they found out we were from the Citadel people were impressed that we were able to come and wake up early and come up there to escort them. So it’s really worthwhile to do the service but also to be appreciated for it.”

Cadet Days graduates in June with a double major in history and Spanish. He plans to be commissioned into the United States Air Force to pursue a career as a JAG officer.

Pipers for Prayer Service & Ceremony

C/CPT Richard Johnson

C/Cpl Patrick Johnson

Color Guard for Ceremony

C/MSgt William Hope, Color Guard Commander

C/Cpl Jacob Moule

C/Pvt Cullen McCoy

C/Cpl Krishawn Royal

C/Pvt James Shields

C/Cpl John Butler [Alternate]

C/Pvt Jacob Ramseur [Alternate]

VIP Escorts for Ceremony [Advisors: Sgt.Maj. Andrew Yagle & Sgt.Maj. Jason Moffitt]

C/Col Sarah Zorn

C/LTC David Days

C/LTC Robert Hudson

C/LTC Richard Dekold

C/LTC Cedric Barnes

C/LTC Andrew Snoke

C/LTC Mitchell Felt

C/CSM Elijah Melendez

C/SGM Chase Kinsey

C/SGM Brennen Zeigler

C/SGM Henry Brown

C/SGM Richard Snyder

C/SGM Mitchell Dobin

C/MAJ Morgan Meredith

C/MAJ Marc Thackson

C/CPT George King

C/CPT Hamilton Rhinehart

C/LT Hannah Murray

C/LT Robert Young

C/Cpl Greyson Young