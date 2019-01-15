McMaster pushes for teacher raises, budget surplus rebate to taxpayers

The state of South Carolina has an extra $1 billion in the bank and Governor Henry McMaster wants to give some of it to the state’s taxpayers.

In his budget proposal released Tuesday, McMaster requested that $200 million in surplus revenue be issued to all state residents who file their income taxes before October 15, 2019.

“I’ve asked the legislature in this executive budget to do something we’ve never done before,” McMaster said. “This is more than we expected. So this is the right year to make good on that promise and to return that tax money to the citizens who paid it in.”

McMaster also endorsed a five percent across-the-board pay raise for South Carolina teachers, bringing the average teacher salary to $53,185. The pay raise would cost an additional $155 million, he said.

His plan also includes a $10 base student cost increase, $46.3 million to help place school resource officers in every school which does not currently have them, $2.2 million to provide for mental health counselors and $5 million for new school bus leases.

A week after pushing for lower income taxes in his inaugural address, the governor said he did not include any changes in his budget proposal because the House and Senate have pledged to work on tax reform this session.

“The General Assembly, its leaders, are anticipating a thorough study analysis in a tax reform measure that will be presented, we hope, this year. So we will be working with them,” he said.

However, he did push for a retired military and law enforcement income tax exemption. This is the second time he has proposed the exemption in his budget.

“If you’re the military, law enforcement, and you’re retired receiving income, that retirement income would be exempt from income tax in South Carolina,” he said.

McMaster also is proposing $100 million for a Rural School Economic Development Closing Fund to lure businesses to invest in the state’s poorest school districts. “For the struggling school districts to have a state-backed — not county-backed — but a state-backed economic development commitment to bring jobs to those communities by providing infrastructure,” he explained.

Companies looking to invest in rural South Carolina operations would be directed toward those regions where the poorest school districts are. The state would pay for the necessary infrastructure for the business to locate there.

“We will suggest, ‘This area here would love to have you there. There’s no water. There’s no sewer,'” he said. “We will provide that. The buildings need repair. We will repair those buildings. We may build new buildings.’ They don’t have the bonding capacity to do it, so the state will do that.”

SC School Boards Association Executive Director Scott Price said he’s open to a plan that includes the community in improving the quality of education.

“In some of these communities not every problem can be addressed in the classroom,” Price said. “So by taking a community-wide look at it, what he’s proposing, I think, is a marriage of economic development with public education and public schools.”

McMaster also proposed a six-percent increase in state funding for higher education if those schools freeze tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 school year. The increase would total nearly $36 million.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette was by McMaster’s side as he presented the highlights of his executive budget to the media. She was the first lieutenant governor directly chosen by the governor as running mate under a 2012 constitutional change. McMaster called her a “new player on the field” for budget negotiations.

“Our lieutenant governor is committed to this and she and I will be promoting this in every way that we can and that is typically by explaining it to groups, to leaders, to individual citizens,” he said.

Click here for a link to Governor McMaster’s 2019 executive budget.

Governor McMaster’s office broke down his plans for the expected surplus:

The new recurring funds ($377m) comes from anticipated sales, income, etc. taxes next year. The nonrecurring funds ($538m) comes from the following sources:

• $177m – prior year’s surplus (tax collections over and above FY 2017-18 appropriations)

• $151m – current year’s Capital Reserve Fund, which if not used in the current year to offset a mid-year shortfall, will be available for appropriation next fiscal year

• $217m – current year’s estimated surplus (tax collections over and above FY 2018-19 appropriations)