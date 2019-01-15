SC Senate committee advances bill that extends Manufactured Homes Incentive Program

The state Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill that extends the time frame of the Manufactured Homes Incentive Program.

Sponsor of the bill, Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, said that it is a tax credit for people who buy a licensed manufactured home certified as an ENERGY STAR program home. “We are trying to encourage more people to use less energy and to buy all energy efficient stuff that we can get them to buy.”

“The program has been in effect for ten years. It’s just a continuation, we’re trying to encourage more people,” said Cromer during the committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The advancement out of committee means it will go to the full Senate for a vote sometime during the legislative session.

The current legislation will expire in July of this year.

If the extension is approved, it would be for five years.

According to its website, ENERGY STAR® is a joint program of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE). Its goal is to help consumers, businesses, and industry saves money and protects the environment through the adoption of energy-efficient products and practices.

The ENERGY STAR label identifies top-performing, cost-effective products, homes, and buildings.