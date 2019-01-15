SC Senate President suggests a top Democratic lawmaker should be USC’s next president

The president of the South Carolina Senate said he would support a Democratic lawmaker and former gubernatorial candidate to be the University South Carolina’s next president.

The State newspaper reports Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, backed the idea of State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, being the next University of South Carolina president. Peeler said he first thought about publicly supporting Sheheen after a previous article mentioned the Camden attorney as a possible candidate.

“He has a pedigree of public service with an emphasis on Higher Ed,” Peeler tweeted. “He is without a doubt the person for the job.”

The newspaper said that Sheheen could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Current USC president Harris Pastides has said he plans to step down at the end of the school year this summer. He hoped his announcement last year would give school trustees enough time to find a replacement.

Sheheen has limited experience in college administration and, while he did earn his law degree at USC, he is an undergrad alum of rival Clemson University (Peeler’s alma mater). However, he is respected by both parties in the state Senate for his centrist, consensus-building positions. He recently began co-chairing a new study committee looking into ways to reduce strain and red tape on K-12 teachers in South Carolina.

The school would not comment who is on their list of possible candidates.

“We got a well-defined process that’s determined in the bylaws and when we get four candidates to recommend to the board (of trustees), they will become public,” presidential search committee chair Hugh Mobley told the newspaper.