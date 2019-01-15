SC Senate President suggests a top Democratic lawmaker should be USC’s next president

The president of the state Senate wants a Democratic lawmaker to be the University South Carolina’s next president.

The State newspaper reports that Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, wants Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, to be the next president of the University of South Carolina.

Peeler said he first thought about publicly supporting Sheheen after an article mentioned Sheheen as a possible candidate.

The newspaper said that Sheheen could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

“We got a well-defined process that’s determined in the bylaws and when we get four candidates to recommend to the board (of trustees), they will become public,” said Hugh Mobley, a USC board of trustee member and chair of the presidential search committee told the newspaper.

Some are worried that if Sheheen becomes the president of USC it would remove a powerful Democrat from the Senate.