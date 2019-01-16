Audit reveals additional unauthorized $73,000 salary for ex-higher ed chief

A report released last week concludes the former interim director of South Carolina’s higher education oversight agency secretly received an additional $73,000 in pay above what had been authorized.

The state Inspector General’s Office report said the Commission on Higher Education never approved the additional money for director Jeff Schilz on top of his $166,280 salary in 2017. Instead it came from a nonprofit foundation attached to the agency.

The State newspaper first reported the findings.

South Carolina budget laws required the agency disclose Schilz’s full pay. The legislative-controlled Agency Salary Head Commission must also approve the director’s salary.

The Inspector General’s report said Schilz ended up receiving nearly $97,000 in supplemental pay before ultimately resigning last year. Auditors discovered the unauthorized pay after investigating a $91,500 raise the commission board approved for Schilz last year, partly to replace the foundation’s percentage.

CHE board members approved that replacement 54 percent salary increase in a closed-door executive session — an apparent violation of state open records laws. Schilz resigned after the Agency Head Salary Commission said his agency never sought approval from them for the pay raise.

Schilz told a Senate panel last year that the lack of notification had been a mistake and staff did not realize the additional committee approval was required. He said his salary has returned to its previous levels. He ultimately resigned after an outcry from lawmakers.

Former Commission chairman Tim Hofferth, who also resigned around the same time, defended the payments as necessary after high turnover at the director’s post. Schilz himself had taken over for another director in 2017 although he was the first director to receive the supplemental pay.

Hofferth insisted the commission board was aware of the payments and that they did not need to be reported since the nonprofit was a private organization. However, the Inspector General’s report maintained the payments were improper since they were not disclosed to the Agency Salary Head Commission.

After Schilz’s resignation, Mike LeFever has taken over as interim director. He said the agency does not dispute any of the report’s findings. He is not receiving the supplemental pay.

Gov. Henry McMaster has tapped former State Sen. Wes Hayes to take over leadership at CHE. Hayes, a longtime lawmaker, was picked to improve relations with the legislature.