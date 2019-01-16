Federal prosecutors accuse ‘Marines & Mickey’ founder of stealing thousands in donations

Federal prosecutors accuse a former Anderson man of stealing more than $5,000 in money donated to help send the families of Marines to Disney World or graduation ceremonies.

The US Attorney’s Office claimed in new court filings that John Simpson used his nonprofit “Marines and Mickey” for his “personal use and enrichment,” with less than 20 percent of the money raised going to charitable causes. Simpson is already in a Florida prison serving a nine-year sentence for sexual assault on his girlfriend.

The Charlotte Observer was the first to report on Simpson’s indictment. The case is being handled in South Carolina, although Simpson moved to Florida shortly after creating the nonprofit in 2014.

According to the indictment, Simpson reached out to seven recent graduates of the Marines basic training program at Parris Island in Beaufort County. The indictment said Simpson convinced the new Marines to donate $25 on a monthly basis, assuring them that all the proceeds would go towards Marine family trips to Disney World or future graduations. However, prosecutors said Simpson instead used the Marines’ debit card information to withdraw much more than the agreed-upon amount, totaling more than $5,000 overall.

The indictment also claims Simpson targeted the surviving mother of a Marine killed in a 2015 attack on the Marine recruiting office in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She donated $135,000 and made a $75,000 loan so the nonprofit could open a barbershop in her son’s name, the indictment states. No barbershop ever opened. The Community Foundation of Chattanooga also donated to the group.

Prosecutors previously said only 19 percent of the more than $481,000 Simpson ultimately raised went towards charitable causes, while the rest was spent on Simpson’s now-closed security business, home rental, car, and an adult novelty business operated by his ex-wife.

The indictment claims Simpson also falsely represented himself as a retired Marine master sergeant or drill instructor. In actuality, he had been discharged for bad conduct in 1998 after going AWOL.

Simpson was extradited from Florida to South Carolina in October for his initial appearance before a judge on the wire-fraud charge. He will face up to 20 years in prison.