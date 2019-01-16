Roper St. Francis Healthcare and MUSC plan 43-bed rehabilitation hospital in Berkeley County

Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH) and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) plan to build a 43-bed, freestanding rehabilitation hospital on the campus of a future hospital outside Summerville.

A release from Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital cited the continued growth and healthcare needs of Berkeley and Dorchester counties as the reason for the new facility. RSFH and MUSC will join forces on the hospital, which is slated to open in October, with RSFH serving as the managing partner.

“Healthcare systems across the country are finding new ways to come together to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve, and working collaboratively on this future rehab hospital with MUSC is both a wise investment of our funds and an important step in making rehab more accessible to the community,” RSFH President and CEO Lorraine Lutton said in the announcement.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control identified the need for additional rehab beds in the community in its 2018-2019 South Carolina Health Plan.

The joint hospital at the intersection of US Highways 176 and 17-A will be the first new MUSC facility located outside the Charleston peninsula.

MUSC and Roper St. Francis have partnered for years on sharing rehab beds in downtown Charleston. Additionally, the two healthcare groups collaborated on a stroke care initiative and spinal cord injury treatment.

The cost of the proposed project has not yet been determined. The providers plan to file a joint request to DHEC later this month to build the rehabilitation hospital to offer comprehensive care including rehabilitation nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreational therapy, speech-language pathology, and rehabilitation case management.