State rep. wants Dominion to keep offer of $1,000 to SCE&G customers

A state rep wants Virginia based Dominion Energy to go through with its one time offer to give an average of $1,000 to South Carolina Electric&Gas (SCE&G) electric customers as part of its merger with SCE&G’s parent company SCANA.

According to WIS-TV Representative Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said that Dominion honoring their original commitment would directly help communities hurt most by high energy costs.

Govan is supporting a resolution to require Dominion Energy to honor rebates it first offered in its proposal to merge with SCANA.

The proposal is from State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, it would require Dominion Energy to honor its initial pledge to provide an average rebate of $1,000 to SCE&G electric customers as part of a merger agreement.

The proposal for Dominion to buy SCANA approved by the Public Service Commission last December does not include the rebate for SCE&G electric customers.