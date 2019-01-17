Former Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce chairman agrees to $28,000 penalty for ethics violations

The former Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce chairman has admitted violating state ethics laws, although he maintains he did so unintentionally.

Robert Guyton signed a consent order Tuesday with the South Carolina Ethics Commission, agreeing that he violated the state’s limits on campaign contributions nearly ten years ago.

A complaint filed against Guyton in 2010 claimed he tried to get around the state’s $1,000 limit on donations to a single candidate by funneling his money through more than a dozen shell companies to make it appear the companies were donating instead of himself.

Guyton primarily donated to Myrtle Beach Republican city and legislative candidates, including former Mayor John Rhodes and 2010 gubernatorial candidate Gresham Barrett (state law does allow up to a $3,500 donation for governor’s races). The chamber carries heavy influence in the tourism-heavy Grand Strand region.

The consent order states Guyton instructed his bookkeeper to order numerous cashier’s checks from 14 different limited liability companies, and 148 checks totaling $183,000 were given to the candidates by another former chamber chairman Brant Branham.

Under the order, Huyton agreed to pay a $28,000 penalty plus a $5,000 fee. The order also stated Guyton did not realize his actions were against state ethics laws.

The FBI investigated the donations, but ultimately opted not to press charges.