Gov. McMaster and GOP leaders ask budget analysts to propose updated education formula

Governor Henry McMaster joined South Carolina House and Senate leaders Thursday asking state budget analysts for help reworking South Carolina’s decades-old education funding formula. outdated education funding formula and to suggest a new funding model that meets 11 requirements, as detailed in the letter.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, and House Speaker Jay Lucas joined the governor in signing a letter to South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office (RFA) executive director Frank Rainwater. The letter sought a study and report from the agency on a new funding model to replace the Education Finance Act.

“The primary funding formula for public education, the Education Finance Act, was established over forty years ago,” McMaster said in the release. “That formula has become outdated and fails to provide sufficient measures of accountability in student outcomes. Therefore, we recognize the need to establish a new, updated funding model to guide state appropriations and local school district expenditures for public education in order to improve efficiency, transparency, accountability, and affordability.”

The letter outlines 11 requirements the new formula must meet. The trio sought a report by May 9.

State legislators have vowed to dedicate much of this two-year session to addressing South Carolina’s education struggles, buoyed by consistently under-performing schools and a worsening teacher shortfall as many educators leave the profession.

A release from the governor’s office said that reforming the education funding formula is a necessary step to ensure more equitable distribution of dollars to South Carolina’s school districts.