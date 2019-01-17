Medical marijuana bill introduced in SC Senate

South Carolina Senator Tom Davis, R – Beaufort, has introduced a bill that would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana for some medical uses.

“The science is very settled on this,” he said. “The American Academy of Sciences reviewed 10,000 scientific abstracts and they concluded that there is conclusive evidence that cannabis can provide relief where right now opioids are being prescribed.”

Davis said he’s crafted a “socially conservative” bill to respond to the opinions of the people of South Carolina.

“Polls in South Carolina over the last three years demonstrate that between 70 and 80 percent of South Carolinians want doctors to be able to provide patients with cannabis for certain medical conditions,” he said. “But an equal percentage of South Carolinians, 70 to 80 percent do not want recreational use. So my objective has been to draft a bill that’s reflective of those South Carolina values.”

“We’re not California. We’re not Colorado. We’re a socially conservative state, so I’m going to give them a socially conservative medical cannabis bill so that patients who need medicine under the supervision of a physician can get it but draws a bright line with stiff penalties against recreational use and for that reason, because I think the bill is reflective of what South Carolinians want, I think the bill’s going to pass,” Davis said.

Davis said the bill has strict requirements for prescribing, access and handling of the marijuana for medical purposes.

“If you don’t have a medical doctor saying there could be a therapeutic benefit, it doesn’t happen,” Davis said. Only a physician can certify treatment through an in-person diagnosis. The bill also limits which conditions can be treated with medical marijuana, such as cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s Disease, or multiple sclerosis.

“Things that are being treated right now with opioids,” Davis said. “It’s a very tightly-defined universe of conditions.”

Davis said if someone is caught using medical marijuana for recreational purposes, they are charged with a felony. The growing and supply chain will be strictly regulated by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The growing of cannabis and the processing and then the dispensing of it is tightly regulated and closely supervised by SLED and DHEC at all times. Each of those medical cannabis establishments have to have a seed-to-sale tracking program so that SLED and DHEC know at any point in time exactly where that cannabis is in the process.”

“I’m proud of this bill,” Davis said.

Click here to read the bill.