Senators hear from consulting firm on tax reform in South Carolina

The state Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee took testimony Wednesday form policy consulting firm Acuitas Economics on tax reform.

Dr. Rebecca Gunnlaugsson of the firm told senators that the current state tax system is not reasonable. “We have a tax system that’s broken. We have a tax system that is truly killing the preverbal little guy in our state. And what we need is a tax system that is fair and equitable.”

She said that any reform has to go beyond just taxes. “One that’s stable and sustainable into the future. And one that lays the groundwork to promote economic growth for all citizens of South Carolina,” Gunnlaugsson said.

She said that they looked at income, sales and property tax. “The property tax, we came to the conclusion that it was unfortunately so broken that we told the House committee that we didn’t think that they would have time in their short existence to fix it.”

South Carolina is not the only state looking at tax reform. “We are not alone. At least 23 other states since 2010 have developed some sort of workforce or task force to study comprehensive tax reform,” Gunnlaugsson told senators.