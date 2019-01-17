SNAP recipients receive February benefits early

The ongoing federal government shutdown means February SNAP benefits will be transferred Thursday, much earlier than normal.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) said the money will be transferred to eligible EBT cards Thursday as the US Agriculture Department reaches the end of its authorized spending. Approximately 231,000 households will be impacted.

DSS county operations director Dana Outlaw warned recipients to plan carefully. “This is not a bonus payment or extra benefit,” she emphasized. “This Thursday issuance is an early issuance of the February benefit.”

The majority of recipients whose SNAP benefits are due for recertification this month will not be included in Thursday’s issuance. Any SNAP recipient whose recertification is approved after Wednesday will receive their February benefits on their normal monthly issuance date in February. All program rules, including income verification, are not waived because of this early issuance process.

The agency said it will continue to accept and process new applications and recertifications as normal during the shutdown.

Any SNAP participants with questions can contact their local office or call DSS Connect at 1-800-616-1309.