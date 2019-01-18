Columbia orders closure of public housing units after two deaths, multiple gas leaks discovered

Columbia officials are evacuating more than 200 units at a public housing apartment complex Friday, one day after two bodies were found in separate units.

“We’re going to have to do a whole lot really fast,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said more tests are needed before it can determine what killed 61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon, Jr., and 30-year-old Derrick Roper. Both were found dead by first responders at the Allen Benedict Court apartments on Thursday.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said inspectors suspected gas or carbon monoxide may be to blame and tested other units Thursday, finding at least 65 cases. That led the city to order all 411 residents out of the remaining 235 units.

“As we went through building after building, we discovered once we searched one, — checked one building — we discovered that we have multiple units out here that have gas leaks,” Jenkins said.

“We’ve determined that this gas leak is not only significant but consistent throughout this property and it is in their best judgment (Columbia Fire) and our best judgment, supporting the decision 100 percent, that this property should be closed,” Benjamin said. “We will be closing this property immediately working with the housing authority relocating the citizens who live here.”

Residents were immediately evacuated.

The Columbia Housing Authority will find new lodgings for the evacuated residents at hotels or private apartment complexes, according to Authority executive director Gilbert Thomas.

Allen Benedict Court is the third-oldest public housing complex in the country, Thomas said. It was first opened in 1940. Mayor Steve Benjamin said the gas will be cut off to the property this weekend so a third-party inspector can evaluate the issues. He did not rule out that the apartments could be permanently closed.

“This property is old,” he said. “This property is incredibly old.”

Jenkins said there is no policy requiring public housing units to have carbon monoxide detectors, but he strongly urged the housing authority to install them in the future. Building inspections are conducted annually.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook said foul play is not suspected in the deaths of Roper and Witherspoon.