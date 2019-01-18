Gov. McMaster names first appointed SC adjutant general

Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday promoted Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty to be South Carolina’s next Adjutant General and National Guard commander.

McCarty will become the first adjutant general appointed by a governor since voters approved a 2014 state constitutional amendment to end direct elections of the office.

“I am humbled, pleased and excited about this opportunity sir,” McCarty said after being introduced at the Statehouse on Thursday. “That you have appointed me to serve as the adjutant general of the great state of South Carolina, I really enjoy soldering,”

Current Adjutant General Robert Livingston Jr., will retire from military service after a distinguished career that has spanned 41 years, including 8 years as the South Carolina National Guard commander.

McCarty currently serves as the deputy adjutant general under Livingston.

A 1982 graduate of The Citadel, Maj. Gen. McCarty’s military career spans more than 36 years. As part of his current capacity, he oversees the administrative activities and daily operations of the South Carolina Military Department, which encompasses the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard, and the Youth ChalleNGe Academy.

“I enjoy being with the soldiers, the airmen, and all of the employees of the South Carolina Military Department whose work allows us every day to do the great things we do for this state and this nation,” McCarty said.

Previously, Maj. Gen. McCarty commanded units at every echelon, from battery to brigade. His previous command assignments include Battery Commander, Alpha Battery, 4th BN 178th FA, Battalion Commander, 1st BN 178th FA (Operation Iraqi Freedom); Regional Police Advisory Commander (Operation Enduring Freedom), 218th Enhanced Separate Brigade; Commander, 59th Troop Command, and Assistant Adjutant Army.

The state Senate will need to approve McCarty. Livingston has said he will continue serving as adjutant general until McCarty’s confirmation is complete.