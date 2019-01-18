Newberry College adding Esports intercollegiate athletics team

For parents who nag their children about spending too much time playing video games, there might be a financial benefit to it: a college scholarship.

Newberry College has announced its adding Esports to its intercollegiate athletics department.

“It seemed a natural fit for the college,” said Dr. Sid Parrish, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Our students are already e-gaming a lot in the evening times and I think that’s pretty much the same all across the country. And we also started noticing that the trend of competitive Esports, where different college teams were competing against each other was spreading into this area.”

About half the students at Newberry College participate in intercollegiate athletics. Parrish said Esports allows students to develop skills acquired in a liberal-arts education.

“Allows us to give them an experience that is unique,” Parrish said. “But it also teaches them the skills that they will learn for the rest of their life. The people that play these games learn teambuilding skills. They learn strategic planning.”

“Esports is experiencing exponential growth, particularly with high school- and college-age students,” said Newberry President Dr. Maurice Scherrens. “We believe it is a natural fit for Newberry College.”

Newberry College will be a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Just like other student-athletes, students will have to be academically eligible to participate in competitions.

As competitions are held via internet connection, there are no travel expenses for an Esports team. However, the college is in the process of hiring a coach. Two Division 2 scholarships will be available, which are usually broken down to provide financial assistance to as many team members as possible.

“We will treat them the same as any of our other athletes,” Parrish said. “They’ll have to meet our institutional standards for representing the college. They’ll have their own space. They’ll have their own uniforms.”

“Esports itself is very well-organized,” he said. Players have already been ranked by the games based on their level of play, so it’s easy to determine the identities of the best players.

Parrish said he would like the other schools of the South Atlantic Conference to get involved “So we can compete with them just like we do in all our other sports.”

Parrish had to convince the college’s Board of Trustees this was a good idea. He said kids entering college today have been gaming for years.

“The skills that they are building are the same skills we are teaching in a classroom,” he said. “But it is focused around this technology that is helping them build those skills and the truth is, the armed forces are doing the same thing. They’re using technology to help develop their leaders.”

Research by the Entertainment Software Association found that 150 million Americans play video games, and 64 percent of American households have at least one person who plays video games at least three hours per week.

According to gaming and Esports market intelligence provider Newzoo, there are 2.2 billion active gamers worldwide.

“The ideas behind it are sound and well-researched. It’s just the hard part about accepting it is they’re playing a game,” he said. “The idea of playing to learn is not a new concept.”

“This generation of students more and more wants a connection between what they need to know and what they want to learn and to be able to offer them a platform for learning and connectivity to each other and to their faculty is really attractive to me,” Parrish said.

Offering another intercollegiate athletics program encourages college recruiting and retention.

“We want to make sure we do as well as possible to make sure that the students leave here with a diploma in hand. We tend to retain student-athletes better than the regular students because they have a built-in way of connecting with the campus community,” said Jill Johnson, Director of Marketing.

The goal is to have as many as 30 student-athletes on the team. Six compete at a time. The Newberry College team begins competition in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Currently, four South Carolina colleges compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports: University of South Carolina Sumter, Coker College, Limestone College and the University of South Carolina Union.