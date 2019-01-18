Oconee County first in world to have Pursuit Alert technology

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in the nation to have technology that warns citizens if deputies are involved in a vehicle pursuit near them.

That’s because the Pursuit Alert app was developed by former longtime Pickens County Assistant Sheriff Tim Morgan.

“It was based on his experience from his agency years ago when an innocent person got killed in a high-speed pursuit and that it always bothered him,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “So he thought, ‘What if there’s a way we can warn citizens? A way to let citizens know?”

A chance meeting between Crenshaw and Morgan, whom he had known for years, led to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to being beta testers of the Pursuit Alert app.

“Some of the input that we gave back to this company has actually been implemented into the technology,” Crenshaw said.

For example, officers suggested the company develop a way to mark locations where evidence may have been tossed from the vehicle they are pursuing, such as drugs or guns. The company was able to do so, saving officers hours in searching the side of a highway.

“So we can go back and more easily retrieve evidence that allows us to build stronger cases for court,” Crenshaw said.

Pursuit Alert devices inside patrol vehicles are activated by deputies when a traffic stop turns into a pursuit. The signal from the device alerts citizens who have downloaded the app onto their smartphones the location of the pursuit if they are within a two-mile radius.

“As that chase is moving, if you, as a citizen get within a two-mile radius of that high-speed pursuit, then you get an audible alert on your cell phone that tells you ‘Danger! High speed pursuit!'” Crenshaw said. Upon receiving the alert, Crenshaw recommends citizens pull into a parking lot or pull over until the pursuit passes and use extra caution when entering intersections.

“If somebody knows, if they’re going through that intersection, if there’s a pursuit coming that way, then that’s really going to be a lifesaver,” he said.

But Crenshaw said the technology is effective only if citizens download the app.

“Getting citizens to make sure that they download it onto their phone,” he said. “We’re encouraging parents that may have children attending Clemson University, which is not in Oconee County, but many of those students come to Oconee County to go to the movies, to have dinner, to go shopping,” he said.

When more law enforcement agencies start using the app, users will get alerts if they’re in the jurisdiction of an agency using Pursuit Alert.

Crenshaw said in 2016 and 2017, the county had 13 and 14 pursuits, respectively. But that those numbers nearly doubled in 2018 to 23.

“While we don’t have that many pursuits in Oconee County, law enforcement’s first priority is to keep our citizens safe. This technology allows us to do that.”

Crenshaw said the sheriff’s office spent about $15,000 to buy 35 units for county patrol vehicles, which run about $500 per unit.

“When you compare that to the cost of human life it’s very minimal,” he said.

Click here for more information about Pursuit Alert and links to download.