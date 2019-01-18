SC unemployment rate stays the same, but labor force significantly expands in December

South Carolina’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.3 percent last month, despite more people re-entering the workforce.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce said over 7,100 new people were listed as working in December. However, the agency said the state’s overall jobless rate did not go down because many of those new jobs went to individuals previously not seeking work in South Carolina.

Roughly 377 additional people were listed as unemployed in December.

The state’s labor force grew by more than 7,500, the agency said. More than 2.24 million individuals were listed as working in December, a new record for the Palmetto State.

The biggest increases were reported in the leisure and hospitality sector and professional and business services. Small declines were reported in the construction and financial activities sectors.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased to 3.9 percent from November’s estimate of 3.7 percent.