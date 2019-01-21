Beaufort County councilman tells legislators plastic bag ban is effective

A Beaufort County Councilman said the county’s plastic bag ban, which took effect on November 1st, has been effective at limiting litter.

And, according to Paul Sommerville, the countywide ordinance has had some residual effects.

“What we learned from the bag ban is, number one, it really got the citizenry behind cleaning up our county,” Sommerville told the Senators who attended the South Carolina Conservation Coalition Senate briefing. “We literally had hundreds and hundreds of people who have never picked up garbage on the side of the road out picking up garbage.”

“I don’t think this is a one-off thing,” he said. “I think our folks are really, truly motivated and we’ve seen some anecdotal evidence that it’s certainly working.”

Sommerville said the bag ban brought awareness to Beaufort County residents about littering and efforts to prevent plastics and non-biodegradable materials from getting into waterways. One incidental benefit he described is noticing a growing number of restaurants using cardboard carryout containers instead of plastic or styrofoam.

While Beaufort County proposed its single-use plastic bag ban in 2018, legislators were debating a bill that would have prevented local municipalities from creating such laws of their own. The bill passed the House last session but did not make it through the Senate.

“Imagine the extraordinarily negative message it would send if this General Assembly were to pass a law telling local governments that they cannot undertake activities like this,” said Senator Tom Davis, R, Beaufort. “It would be extremely discouraging and damaging if this General Assembly were to say, ‘I’m sorry. That’s just simply beyond your power.’ I think we need to think about that because we know that effort’s going to come again this year, probably. It was tried last year and it was stopped.”

“We’ve seen this effort for the last two years and at this point, we’ve heard rumors about another preemption bill. It’s not been filed yet,” said John Tynan, executive director, Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

Click here to read the previous version of the bill.