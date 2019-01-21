Senate subcommittee advances two bills addressing human trafficking

Two bills relating to human trafficking advanced to a Senate committee to discuss this week.

One bill would give prosecution immunity to anyone under 18 who is charged with prostitution. The bill is designed to protect underage victims of human trafficking from prosecution on prostitution charges.

“If a minor is being coerced and trafficked and all of a sudden they see a police officer, they need to feel like they can go up to the police officer and say ‘hey, I’m a victim’ without fear that the police officer is going to turn around and put handcuffs on them and say ‘you’re not really a victim. You’re a prostitute,'” said Judicial Subcommittee Chair Greg Hutto, D, Orangeburg.

Advocates for human trafficking victims say victims are hesitant to tell police they’re being trafficked or forced to engage in sex acts against their will at the time of their arrest. Victims are controlled by their traffickers with fear, drugs or by being their only means of financial support.

“Somebody’s forcing you to engage in a sex act, coercing you, paying you money, that if you’re under 18 you shouldn’t be charged for that because you’re a minor,” Hutto said.

The bill also requires that the identities of victims of human trafficking be protected from the public record. Click here to read the bill.

It is possible that the bill may not be necessary since a law passed in the last legislative session giving the state Department of Social Services authority to protect children in human trafficking cases. A decision may be available when the full committee meets Tuesday.

A second bill increases the penalties for those convicted of soliciting prostitution. Advocates for human trafficking victims say an endless stream of customers perpetuates the problem. Click here to read the bill.

“All of the money that drives the underground sex economy comes from a single source and that’s the sex buyer,” said Robert Healy, Director of Public Policy for Lighthouse for Life. “The money that they lay on the table sustains and creates both sex trafficking and adult prostitution.”

Healy told the subcommittee the state’s current fine schedule for soliciting prostitution implies the crime is a low priority.

“The state is sending a horrible message to law enforcement. What they’re saying is that it’s a low priority crime,” Healy said. “The fact is, it’s the root cause of sex trafficking and adult prostitution. It’s also the root cause of commercial sex exploitation of children.”

“If we can deter demand for adult prostitution it will also serve to protect children that are held in the bondage of commercial sex,” Healy said.

“I’ve rarely ever come across a station where it’s two consenting adults agreeing to exchange money for sex,” said Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department who investigates sex crimes. “There’s really no deterrent value. . . most of them showed up and pled guilty to get the heck out of there and not have to say anything before the court. ”

Both bills were given a favorable report by the subcommittee and passed on to the full committee for consideration.

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force operated by the state attorney general’s office and regional statewide human trafficking task forces have been instrumental in informing the public about the problem in South Carolina.