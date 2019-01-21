Senators Booker, Sanders, call for action at King Day rally in Columbia

It was the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the state capitol building in Columbia and it featured two U.S. Senators Monday. The two senators who are not from South Carolina made speeches on the steps of the Statehouse.

Vermont senator and possible Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spoke at the King Day at the Dome rally at the Statehouse in Columbia Monday.

Sanders said when he was a college student he was in Washington when King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963. “He was a man of unbelievable courage who understood not only that we have got to end racism, but we need economic justice,” Sanders told the crowd. Sanders was also critical of President Trump, saying the president is trying to divide Americans up.

Another protentional Democratic presidential contender, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker also spoke at the event. “The dream still demands. Let’s answer the call and swear the oath.” Booker urged the crowd to get involved.

Both talked about what they said are inequalities in the American system that leave the poor and minorities out of prosperity.

Neither Booker or Sanders have formally announced plans to run for president in 2020.