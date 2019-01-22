Confederate battle flag that flew in front of State House now on display

The Confederate battle flag taken down from the South Carolina State House grounds in July of 2015 is now on display at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia.

According to The State newspaper, the nylon flag is in a custom frame by other Confederate battle flags and artifacts in the State Museum in Columbia.

The flag had been in storage alongside Civil War relics since it was given to the Relic Room in 2015 after its removal.

The legislation that removed the flag from in front of the capitol building in 2015 stated that it had to be displayed with respect and in conjunction with other Confederate artifacts at the Confederate Relic Room.

A display card reads: “This is the last reproduction Confederate battle flag to fly on the State House grounds, taken down from the flag pole behind the Confederate Soldier’s Monument on Friday, July 10, 2015.