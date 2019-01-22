Final Confederate battle flag to fly on Statehouse grounds now in museum display

The Confederate battle flag taken down from the South Carolina State House grounds in July 2015 is now on display at the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia.

According to The State newspaper, the nylon flag is now posted in a custom frame near other Confederate battle flags and artifacts..

The flag had been in storage ever since it was turned over to the Relic Room in 2015 as part of a resolution which removed the flag from a pole adjoining the Confederate Soldiers Monument on the Capitol grounds. The legislation stated the flag had to be displayed with respect and in conjunction with other Confederate artifacts at the Confederate Relic Room.

A display card reads: “This is the last reproduction Confederate battle flag to fly on the State House grounds, taken down from the flag pole behind the Confederate Soldier’s Monument on Friday, July 10, 2015.”

The museum created controversy when it initially sought approval to build an interactive $3.6 million museum wing to house the flag and a display room, which included tiny LED screens that scrolled names of the more than 22,000 South Carolinians killed in the Civil War.

Legislators rejected the idea as too expensive for the small museum. Museum executive director Allen Roberson has said he wants to keep the modern machine-knit flag separate from the more than 150-year-old Civil War paraphernalia.