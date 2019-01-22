Federal judge writes book on SC incident that called attention to race-based abuses

For every heinous crime against African-American citizens in the South that was reported in newspapers there were hundreds more that were lost to obscurity.

One 1946 incident in South Carolina captured the attention of someone who could do something to protect the rights of African-Americans: The President of the United States.

In his book, Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel explains how one incident had profound impacts on civil rights in the United States.

“An African-American Sergeant by the name of Isaac Woodard, on the day of his discharge after three years of military service during World War II, was arrested and beaten in Batesburg, South Carolina,” Gergel said. The battlefield-decorated veteran was taking a bus from Augusta home to see his wife in Winnsboro after his military service was over.

Woodard was so badly beaten, he lost his sight.

“When President Truman learned of this situation he was extremely upset and within three business days after he learned of this incident, the United States Department of Justice brought criminal charges against the police chief of Batesburg, South Carolina,” Gergel said.

The criminal charges claimed Woodard was deprived of his civil rights. Truman was so concerned about the treatment of African-American soldiers returning from the war he initiated efforts to create the first Presidential Committee on Civil Rights in 1946. One of the Committee’s recommendations led to the desegregation of the United States Armed Forces.

Just the month before the Commission was formed, an all-white jury acquitted the Batesburg police chief “very quickly,” Gergel said. The presiding judge was J. Waties Waring.

“Waring was so conscience-stricken by what he believed was an unjust result he began a period of study and reflection on the issues of race and justice in America and within months, began issuing what became landmark civil rights decisions,” Gergel said. One of those cases was Briggs vs. Elliott, which was later one of four cases included in the Brown vs. Board of Education case decided by the United States Supreme Court.

“This largely overlooked incident ended up playing a major role in the two major developments that led to the end of Jim Crow in America and that is the integration of the armed forces and Brown vs. Board of Education,” Gergel said. “I think it had a very important role in the America that we became.”

Gergel said he became aware of Waring as a law student.

“I was astounded to learn that this judge from South Carolina had been really courageous in issuing landmark civil rights decisions. There were many of them, voting rights and other issues and he faced terrible vilification in South Carolina as a result . . . He was a real hero. He stood up for the rule of law.”

As a U.S. District Judge, Gergel presides over cases in the same Charleston federal courthouse that now bears Waring’s name. Curiosity inspired Gergel to find out what inspired Waring to become a champion for civil rights. Gergel said Waring was the only Southern judge at the time issuing decisions in favor of the civil rights of African-Americans.

“Nobody had really gotten to the issue of what changed him,” Gergel said. “I tried to figure out what happened, what got into him . . . I stumbled across this case and the more I learned about it the more I was fascinated with it.”

After the incident, Woodard moved to New York. He died in 1992.

“The best we know, Sgt. Woodard never knew his impact on the President or the judge,” Gergel said. “There were other incidents that occurred during this era that were horrible as well. ‘Course somehow they did not capture the public imagination like the blinding of this battlefield-decorated sergeant still in uniform.”

