Legislators want to exempt furloughed federal workers from property tax penalties

A resolution which would exempt federal workers from being penalized if they cannot pay property taxes on time has reached the South Carolina Senate paying their property taxes on time.

The measure which passed the House unanimously last week would give a break to the thousands of federal workers in South Carolina on furlough during the month-long partial government shutdown.

“It was being dropped on folks through no fault of their own, really through no fault even of their direct employer,” State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, said. “This was really more of a political showdown.

The joint resolution would offer a three-month extension on property taxes only to federal workers whose agencies are actually on furlough. Charleston County Treasurer Mary Tinkler, a former legislator herself, had asked the county’s delegation to create the resolution. The measure passed largely because of its bipartisan sponsorship between Stavrinakis and State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-James Island.

Senators sent the bill to the Finance Committee on Tuesday. However, it could be recalled back to the floor, as it was in the House.

The property tax deadlines have already passed for many parts of the state in mid-January. Most impacted federal employees have been out of work since the shutdown began on December 22. South Carolina has more than 50,000 federal workers, although a large number (such as military personnel) are still being paid during the shutdown.