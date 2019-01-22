More South Carolina school districts could merge as part of an effort to reform K-12 education

Some school districts could be forced to merge under a proposal to reform K-12 public education.

As part of a to overhaul the state’s K-12 education system state lawmakers are weighing whether to force school districts with dwindling enrollment to either consolidate or merge more of their services with other districts.

According to The State newspaper, the South Carolina Department of Education has named 13 rural school districts with less than 1,500 students each, forcing all 13 to show how they are sharing services with other districts.

Gov. Henry McMaster and two top Republican legislators last week sent a letter to the South Carolina Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs asking that they come up with a new education funding formula that includes options or incentives to encourage school districts to merge or share services among neighboring districts.

If the legislation is approved, it would require school districts meeting at least two of four criteria to consolidate starting in the 2020-21 school year.