McMaster seeks more money for education, tax breaks in State of the State address

Gov. Henry McMaster focused on new education proposals during his annual State of the State address Wednesday night, offering new funding for teacher pay raises, rural economic incentives and money to help colleges avoid tuition increases.

McMaster repeated his support for a five percent teacher pay raise in the 46-minute speech. The estimated $155 million would attempt to increase average teacher salaries in South Carolina above the regional average.

He pushed also called for a change to a 40-year-old “outdated, inefficient and confusing” Education Finance Act formula used to calculate per-pupil funding for school districts. The governor joined House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler to ask state budget analysts for recommendations on how to update the formula. A letter seeks the recommendations by May.

McMaster again mentioned a new “Rural School District Economic Development Closing Fund.” The proposed fund would be devoted to economic incentives designed to lure new businesses into the state’s poorest districts, with the thinking that better jobs could help spur better academics.

He also repeated a similar call he made at last year’s State of the State for an armed school resource officer in every school. Last year, legislators set aside a moderate $2 million last year to help fund officers at an additional 38 schools, far short of the estimated 300 which lacked one.

The governor again repeated his call for a freeze on tuition increases next year. In exchange for the one-year break, his administration will offer a six percent increase to each public college’s base budget.

McMaster emphasized his opposition to offshore oil drilling, weeks after he offered support for state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s decision to join a lawsuit filed by environmental groups and coastal towns against the Trump administration.

“We must stand firmly against all efforts to endanger the future of our pristine coastline, our beaches, our sea islands, our marshes, and our watersheds,” he said, although not mentioning the current administration by name. “Ladies and gentlemen, that means we will not have offshore testing or drilling off the coast of South Carolina.”

McMaster pushed for South Carolina to reduce its marginal income tax rates, which he called the highest in the Southeast.

“We in South Carolina are players in the greatest economic competition the world has ever known,” the governor said. “We must be bold, aggressive and think long-term. We must keep the people and institutions of South Carolina leading the competition.”

McMaster had previously pushed for lower rates in his last term, but endorsed a $2.2 billion tax cut across all income brackets on Wednesday.

He also reiterated a budget proposal to return a higher-than-expected $200 million surplus to taxpayers via a one-time rebate. McMaster first floated the idea

“Surpluses don’t mean we have to spend it all,” he said. “A surplus allows us to prioritize the most critical needs in state government and then return the rest to the taxpayers.”

McMaster also touched on state-owned power utility Santee Cooper, which faces a $9 billion debt after its involvement in a failed nuclear construction project. The governor has called for the utility’s sale in the past, but did not express a position Wednesday as a joint House/Senate panel he sits on continues to consider the idea.

However, he hinted that he thought Santee Cooper’s options are limited without significant help. “This huge debt will have to be paid,” he said. “Santee Cooper will have no choice but to raise rates on customers to pay this debt.”