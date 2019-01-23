SC Senate Majority Leader wants Gov. McMaster to quickly submit paperwork for his Cabinet appointments

South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, called on Gov. Henry McMaster quickly submit paperwork for his Cabinet appointments, so the Senate can begin the confirmation process.

Massey said the Senate has not yet received any paperwork on the individuals appointed by the governor.

“We’ve heard about some new appointments to different state agencies. So far the clerk’s office hasn’t received any official paperwork,” Massey said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

The governor’s Cabinet appointments must be approved by the Senate. The confirmation process became mildly contentious last year when a Senate committee did not hold a vote to advance McMaster’s pick to chair state-owned utility Santee Cooper to the Senate floor before adjourning last summer, despite McMaster making the pick in March.

McMaster ultimately tapped the same nominee to the post last fall with his emergency appointment powers. Senators sued, arguing the governor was trying to get around their constitutional obligation. However, the state Supreme Court ultimately sided with the governor. Senators are now tightening the rules for appointments while they are out of session.

Massey said they do not want to delay the confirmations for the appointments. “We want to try to get to them as quickly as we can. We’re not going to sit on them, we’re not going to delay them.”