State Sen. Scott’s rebuttal touches on something not in Gov. McMaster’s SOTS speech

State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, offered an olive branch during the Democratic response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address Wednesday evening.

Scott said contradicting everything McMaster said in his own speech will not achieve anything.

That did not stop Scott from going on to call the governor out on something that was not in his State of the State, but near and dear to the Democrats. “Right now, more than 150,000 South Carolinians work hard every day, but still can’t go to the doctor when they are sick because the governor won’t expand Medicaid,” he said.

Scott argued more has to be done to close the gap between the state’s economically-growing urban areas and its suffering rural regions. “Imagine what would happen if we built an economic bridge between our urban and rural communities that would benefit both,” he said. “With better education, healthcare, jobs, and more opportunities.”

Scott noted South Carolina has one of the lowest per-capita incomes in America. “Promises won’t change that, but action could.”

“I appreciate our governor and his comments on our state. But all the promises and platitudes in the world will not change the facts. One out of every three jobs pays less than $25,000 a year and women earn 27 percent less than men,” he added.