Law enforcement leaders, attorney general, medical professionals opposed to medical marijuana bill

A group of law enforcement leaders, medical professionals, legislators, community and religious leaders joined South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announcing their opposition to a bill that would legalize marijuana use for medical purposes. Standing among them were parents of a Columbia teen whose life they say drastically changed from marijuana use.

Wilson said marijuana is the most-consumed illicit drug in the United States and one in six children who use it will become addicted.

“It is a drug that teaches our children about all other drugs,” Wilson said.

Senator Tom Davis, R, Beaufort, introduced the bill last week, calling it a “socially conservative” bill. A similar bill was defeated by a Senate committee in 2016.

“Polls in South Carolina over the last three years demonstrate that between 70 and 80 percent of South Carolinians want doctors to be able to provide patients with cannabis for certain medical conditions,” he said. “But an equal percentage of South Carolinians, 70 to 80 percent do not want recreational use. So my objective has been to draft a bill that’s reflective of those South Carolina values.”

“Never have I seen a piece of legislation that has the potential to change South Carolina in a negative way as this legislation does,” said State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. “This is not medicine. . . Medicine is not legislated. It is researched, tested and approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”

Keel wasn’t the only one who said marijuana is not medicine. So did Sara Goldsby, director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

“Marijuana is not a medicine,” she said. Goldsby went on to say second to alcohol, marijuana is the most diagnosed addiction disorder in the state system. She said more than 17,000 people were treated for cannabis use disorder in South Carolina in 2018 and more than half of those patients were between 12 and 24 years old. Goldsby said the treatment rate was two-and-a-half times higher than that for opioid abuse.

Trudy Wilson and her family know the statistics well. Her son started abusing marijuana when he was in the seventh grade.

“The effects of marijuana changed his personality,” she said. “It really is a mental issue. He went from a very good, well-behaved student to oppositional and violent at times.”

Wilson said calls from her son’s school about his problems escalated when he was in ninth grade. Then his friends changed.

“We didn’t know who his friends’ parents were anymore,” she said. “We suspected that he was dealing, probably. That’s what they do because they don’t have any money. We had cut him off. We had done all the things parents could do and so we had cut him off and it was hard to imagine that even being a possibility but I’m sure that’s what happened. And then we had to remove him from our home.”

Ron Wilson said his son got involved in the drug culture.

“He had people over at our house who stole from us,” he said. “They were probably high and I was worried about him driving a car and being high. He had obtained firearms.”

But three rounds of rehabilitation, some of it in other states, and more than $200,000 later, he is now living clean and has a 4.0 GPA in molecular biology and is applying for his Ph.D.

“We had the means,” Trudy said, to help their son fight his addiction. “We have the faith. We have the prayer support. We have friends. We have the money to save our child. How many have that?”

“His is a story of hope. His is a story of restoration. We never lost hope in Jack but there are a lot of families who throw their hands up. They can’t do it. They can’t save them.,” she said.

“We know very little about the effects of marijuana and to sit here and just approve it as use in medicine, it makes absolutely no sense,” Ron said.

“We will continue to oppose medical marijuana unless and until it is approved and regulated by the FDA. Then and only then will cannabis be considered for medicinal purposes,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller, on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which he is president. “To date, the FDA has found no medicinal value to raw cannabis, which is allowed under this legislation.”

“The physician has no control over the potency, the type of cannabis purchased, even the place to buy it,” Said Dr. Mark Seabrook, President of the South Carolina Medical Association. “Marijuana is not a medication.”

Seabrook said the medical association supports the reclassification of marijuana from a schedule one to a schedule two substance by the FDA “so that more research can be conducted.”

He said the association also supports the use of CBD oils for medical treatment.

“We need to get the word out,” Trudy said of the challenge the group faces against those who support and are lobbying for the bill. “Our side does not have the money the other side does to wine and dine.”