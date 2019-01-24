McMaster gets religious freedom waiver for South Carolina faith-based foster care

The Trump administration grants religious freedom waiver for SC faith-based foster care.

The U.S. Department and Health and Human Services Wednesday gave Gov. Henry McMaster’s waiver allowing the South Carolina Department of Social Service to license faith-based Child Placing Agencies. In a release, the governor said that the waiver allows those agencies to keep their sincerely held religious beliefs.

“By granting this waiver, President Trump and Secretary Azar have shown the entire world that, as Americans, our fundamental right to practice religion, regardless of our faith, will not be in jeopardy under this administration. With young people in need of stable foster homes throughout our state, I am determined to protect each and every one of the Child Placing Agencies that have been called to help us fill those needs.” The governor said in the release Wednesday.

The governor requested the waiver in a February 2018 letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.