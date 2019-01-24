SCDOT hosts informational meeting regarding I-26 widening in Berkeley County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add a third lane of travel on I-26 in both directions in Ridgeville. The DOT is hosting a public information meeting Thursday to inform residents of the project and to take their comments.

“Widening from four to six lanes on I-26 between mile markers 187 and 194, which is the SC 27 to Jedburg Road interchange,” said SCDOT Lowcountry Program Manager Craig Winn. “It will include improvements to the SC 27 interchange as well as the replacement of the Cypress Swamp bridges.”

Industrial development, including the new Volvo manufacturing facility, has lured more traffic.

“There’s been an increase in traffic in the area and that’s driven the need for this project,” Winn said.

The project is still in the early planning stage. Construction is expected to begin late in 2021 or early 2022.

“We’re soliciting public input,” he said. “We’re going o present our interchange alternatives at the meeting so this will be our public information meeting. Then we’ll come back later this year with our public hearing which will have our preferred alternatives. We plan to have three alternatives for the exchange to be shown at our public meeting.”

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project and to solicit feedback from area residents, businesses and commuters. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.

Click here for more information about the project.

The public information drop-in meeting is Thursday, January 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ridgeville Community Center, 105 School Street in Ridgeville.