Small earthquake reported in South Carolina early Thursday

A small earthquake was reported in South Carolina early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the 2.5-magnitude quake was reported just after 4 a.m. in Fairfield County, 10.5 miles north of Chapin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) also tweeted about the quake.

Earthquakes that measure between 1 and 3 on the Richter scale typically are not felt “except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the Geological Survey

According to SCEMD’s website earthquakes are a regular occurrence in South Carolina. The Palmetto State has a seismic past and will, no doubt, tremble again as quakes shake the ground beneath our feet.

The South Carolina Geological Survey (SCGS) is interested in making South Carolinians aware of our seismic past, what causes our earthquakes, what is being done to reduce the losses that will result from future quakes, and what you should do before, during, and after an earthquake.

Most of South Carolina’s earthquakes occur in the Coastal Plain where the underlying rocks are very faulted or broken from the break-up of the plates. These cracks in the deep rocks mean that this area of the plate is weak. If pressure is exerted on the edge of the plate, some of these faults/breaks will allow the rocks to move.

Faults in South Carolina have been mapped and estimated. Fault rupture is not the only cause of earthquakes. Small earthquakes may also occur near dams from water pressure and near the Appalachian Mountains.