Three plead guilty for role in scheme to steal and sell $1.5 million in razors from the Marines

Three civilian workers have pleaded guilty for their part in a scheme to sell more than $1 million worth of shaving supplies stolen from a Marine Recruiting Depot Parris Island store.

The Charleston Post & Courier first reported Orlando Byson, Tommie Harrison Jr., and Sarah Brutus admitted in federal court Wednesday to conspiring with a noncommissioned officer to smuggle the supplies out of the recruit store and sell them out-of-state. That officer 1st Sgt. Lascelles Chambers will face a military trial later this spring.

All three pleaded guilty to a single count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Prosecutors said they sold roughly $1.5 million worth of razors.

Brutus was a former store employee, while Byson and Harrison worked in the warehouse. Prosecutors said Brutus would provide boxes full of razors to Chambers, while Byson and Harrison would give him items they took from the supply store each week. The first sergeant would then sell the products. After Chambers transferred to another base in Florida, the trio began mailing the stolen items. .

The three who pleaded guilty this week face up to a $250,000 fine and five years in prison, although they will likely receive less for their guilty pleas and cooperation with prosecutors.