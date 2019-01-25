Columbia fire officials find violations, including no carbon monoxide detectors, at public housing where two died last week

Columbia fire officials say a housing complex where two men were found dead last week has been in violation of international fire codes because it does not have carbon monoxide detectors in place.

In a letter sent to the Columbia Housing Authority this week, fire inspectors said units at the Allen Benedict Court public housing units did not have the detectors despite a 2015 change in the International Fire Code which required they be installed in public units. The letter from Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins to Columbia Housing Authority Director Gilbert Walker also cites the presence of natural gas, carbon monoxide, and missing smoke alarms.

The fire department inspected Allen Benedict Court after two bodies were found in separate apartments last week. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has still not announced a cause of death, saying it needs to wait for test results before ruling.

Jenkins’ letter noted dozens of violations, including gas leaks from stoves, leaking roofs and some cockroach infestations. A spokesman said the fire department does not have the authority to inspect individual units unless a tenant files a complaint and all residents of the unit give their consent.

Former Columbia mayor Bob Coble, who is representing the housing authority in comments to reporters, said Friday the agency will wait until the investigation is complete. “All of that will be examined by the Columbia Housing Authority once the investigation is over and we have the full report from the fire department and police department,” he said.

More than 400 people were evacuated last week as officials cleared out the remaining residents. The agency is housing them in hotels, but is beginning to offer vouchers to transition many into other housing.

At least one member of the city council has called for Walker’s resignation. Councilman Moe Baddourah called for a special meeting to look into Allen Benedict’s problems and whether more should have been done for repairs. “Frankly, someone must be held accountable,” Baddourah wrote. “Personally, and after very careful consideration, I believe a resignation or resignations are in order, including the resignation of the Authority director.”

However, Mayor Steve Benjamin last week indicated council would wait until it gets more information on the case. Councilmembers appoint the board which oversees the Columbia Housing Authority.