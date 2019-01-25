Construction training program helps hospital find workers while providing job training for unemployed

A partnership with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and a group revitalizing the city’s north side is helping train people for construction jobs while they work.

Northside Development Group has been working to entice investment and businesses in the neighborhood heavily impacted when the mills shut down. That effort includes providing jobs for the people who live there.

“They have a large number of construction projects that they needed to start to help with this rebuilding process,” said Jason Head, Construction Manager at SRHS. “When they started that, one of the things they wanted to do was create jobs for the local people.”

Head said SRHS had a need, too: employees to work on its construction projects.

“A lot of the work we do here ourself,” he said. Since most of the potential employees lack skill sets for doing construction work, SRHS offered to train them for free.

“The growth in construction is creating a severe shortage in skilled labor in this area and so we’re having a difficult time finding subcontractors with enough employees to do the work, finding employees ourselves,” he said.

So Head’s construction managers volunteered to get certified by The National Center for Construction Education and Research to become instructors in the building trades.

“Everybody who works under me is now a certified instructor so what that allows us to do is bring people here to the hospital and train them on their day-to-day work while we’re working on actual live construction jobs here at the hospital,” he said.

Participants get free education, NCCER certification and paid training. The Northside community gets workers for the construction projects included in the development.

“We’re creating a workforce that can grow where none existed before,” Head said.

So far the program has had a 100 percent success rate in placement. About 35 people are currently participating while another 15 have graduated and found jobs.

A free eight-hour training course is being offered at SRMC this Saturday. It is the core prerequisite for the NCCER certification.

“Give us a Saturday,” Head said.

Tools are provided.

“They just have to show up ready to learn,” he said.

“Taking the need in that community for well-paying jobs and for the education and training to get those well-paying jobs and marrying that to the need in that community for redevelopment and actual construction projects is win-win,” said Carey Rothschild, Director of Community Health Policy and Strategy for SRHS.

Spartanburg Community College, the City of Spartanburg, and Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, SC Works and United Way of Pidemont are assisting in the effort.

“That collaborative effort is making it what it’s become and touched the lives that it’s touched,” Head said.

Preregistration is required for the Saturday training. Click here for more information.