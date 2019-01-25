Former SCDOT commissioner agrees to plead guilty to evidence tampering, but it’s unclear what he did

A former South Carolina transportation commissioner has agreed to plead guilty to tampering with evidence.

The Jan. 18 plea agreement, first uncovered by The State newspaper, says former SC Department of Transportation board member John Hardee participated in a coverup to destroy evidence “with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.” However, it does not give any details on what Hardee is accused of doing or any motivations for it.

Hardee was on the state Department of Transportation board for 13 years. An expressway which runs past the Columbia Metropolitan Airport is named after him. Hardee’s father-in-law is Senate Finance Committee chairman Hugh Leatherman. It is not clear if the charge is related to his government duties or his private life.

He will formally plead guilty in federal court at a later date.

Hardee served on the SCDOT Commission from 1998 until 2007, when the state Supreme Court sided with a lawsuit claiming legislators had appointed him past the term limits. He was reappointed in 2014. Two years later, legislators gave the governor the power to pick commissioners instead and Gov. Henry McMaster decided last year not to retain Hardee another term.

A Governor’s Office spokesman said McMaster was not aware of the charges against Hardee at the time.