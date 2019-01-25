Longtime Laurens County legislator buried

Funeral services were held Friday morning for a former longtime Laurens County legislator who died Monday.

Former State Rep. Eugene Stoddard, D-Fountain Inn, represented the region for 27 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives, including as chairman of its Education and Public Works Committee.

Friday mornings services were held at New Harmony Presbyterian Church. Stoddard was afterwards buried in the church cemetery.

Stoddard was a World War II naval veteran who served in both the European and Pacific theaters. He worked as a dairy farmer until his election in 1971 to the House.

He was the House’s education chairman from 1975-76 and again from 1979-87. He also chaired the commission which selects college trustees. The longtime lawmaker did not seek reelection in 1998.

After leaving the chamber, Stoddard remained in the government sphere, serving on the University of South Carolina and Winthrop University board of trustees. He was also on the state Transportation Commission from 2000 – 2004.