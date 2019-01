Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Columbia fire officials say housing complex where two men were found dead last week had dozens of dangerous code violations

— Teen charged with murder after another teen’s body was found along an Easley road last weekend

— Newly-released Winthrop University’s poll data shows white and black Southerners widely disagree on extent of “privilege”

— Charleston Police say DNA helps find suspect in 1993 child rape