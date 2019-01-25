Winthrop poll finds black and white divide in South

New data released from December’s Winthrop Poll Southern Focus Survey of 11 southern states show that, while attitudes of white and African-American Southerners on racial issues show some agreement, deep divides still exist.

In two examples of changing attitudes, black and white Southerners generally agreed that those of different races should be allowed to live wherever they please and marry whomever they please. There was also consensus that all races should be treated equally

However, the divergence comes on how much discrimination exists in the South.

Poll Director Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network a majority of the African-Americans polled say they have been discriminated against. “Over half of African-Americans say they have and fewer than one in five whites say they have,” he said.

Half of the respondents were asked if they believed that whites in America have “privileges” that non-whites do not have, while the other half were asked if they believed that non-whites in America experience “barriers.”

Among those who heard the “privilege” version, 92 percent of blacks, 50 percent of whites, and only 36 percent of Confederate Flag supporters believed whites have privilege. However, among those asked about non-whites facing “barriers,” those agreeing among whites and Confederate Flag supporters increased by about 20 points over the “privilege” wording while slightly fewer African Americans agreed.

“We’re still living in a different culture. Whites and blacks are experiencing the same world very differently,” Huffmon said.

The Southern respondents contacted for this poll lived in: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The sample size does not allow for breakdowns by individual states.

METHODOLOGY

For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 969 residents in 11 Southern states by landline and cell phones between Nov. 10-20 and Nov. 26-Dec. 2. See full methodology statement for a note on the odd array of dates. The Southern states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.15 at the 95% confidence level. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size.

