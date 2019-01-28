New study warns 2015 change may have caused over-hunting of turkeys

Wildlife officials warn a recent change in state law appears to be killing off South Carolina’s wild turkey population.

The State newspaper reported last week that Department of Natural Resources officials testified to a state Senate panel that hunters are killing too many turkeys, the direct opposite of what they hoped would happen by reducing the limits per-hunter in 2015. DNR said the issue was the compromise that legislators included in exchange for the smaller limits — moving the season almost three weeks earlier for much of the state.

A Louisiana State University study commissioned by DNR found hunters reported 18 percent more kills, despite the smaller bag limits, and that the birds were not reproducing as much. State Sen. Chip Campsen said he would introduce legislation to adjust the season back.

DNR said there are roughly 123,000 turkeys in South Carolina, down from 176,000 in 2002.

The National Wild Turkey Federation argues the earlier start date might be to blame because it elapsed with prime mating season in March. The LSU study recommended instead starting turkey hunt season after April 5 and having it last for a month. However, some senators questioned if coyotes or forestry practices were more to blame.